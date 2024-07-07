Live
Just In
Seven vehicles hit by overspeeding dumper on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
Seven vehicles were damaged on Sunday when an overspeeding dumper hit them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Jammu: Seven vehicles were damaged on Sunday when an overspeeding dumper hit them on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Officials said that the dumper hit vehicles on the highway in Kunfar near Chandrakot town in Ramban district damaging these vehicles.
Nobody was hurt in this accident, said the officials.
“The accident occurred when the driver of the dumper lost control over it due to overspeeding on the busy highway. It was coming from the Jammu side and was headed to the valley. Traffic remained closed for over an hour before the authorities could restore it," said officials here.
“Police have taken cognizance of the accident,” officials said, adding that a case has been registered and investigations were on.
More details were awaited.