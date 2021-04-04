Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Seven-year-old boy sodomised in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Seven-year-old boy sodomised in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli
x

Seven-year-old boy sodomised in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Highlights

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's mother, the accused, identified as Wasil, took her son to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly sodomised him.

The accused also threatened the minor of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, SHO Premvir Rana said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X