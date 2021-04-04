Seven-year-old boy sodomised in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's mother, the accused, identified as Wasil, took her son to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly sodomised him.

The accused also threatened the minor of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, SHO Premvir Rana said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused, he added.