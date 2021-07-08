Several Cases Of Zika Virus Have Been Reported In Kerala

Despite the country's continuing coronavirus pandemic, the southern state of Kerala has recorded many Zika virus cases.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Veena George announced that roughly 13 instances of Zika virus had been found in the state, amid the pandemic crisis.

She said that the Zika virus has indeed been recorded in Kerala for the first time in the last month. A 24-year-old pregnant lady was diagnosed with fever, headache, and rashes presented to a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache, and rashes.

She stated that all of the samples had been forwarded to NIV Pune. 13 of the 19 samples proved positive for Zika, albeit we have our suspicions regarding the 13 positive cases.

She stated that the Health Department and district officials are aware of the problem and have made steps to address it by collecting mosquito samples from the Aedes species, which spreads the disease to people through their bite.

Meanwhile, the first regional infection of Zika virus was detected in January 2017 in Ahmedabad, and the second in July 2017 in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. All districts have been placed on high alert, and necessary precautions have been taken.