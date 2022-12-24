  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Severe cold wave sweeps Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Severe cold wave sweeps Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir
x

Severe cold wave sweeps Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Highlights

Severe cold wave continued to grip Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the MeT office said on Saturday.

Srinagar: Severe cold wave continued to grip Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours, the MeT office said on Saturday.

Forecasting a dry, cold weather with clear sky, an official of the MeT department said,

"Cold, dry weather with clear sky is expected during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh".

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 5.4 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg clocked minus 6.4 degree as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded a low of minus 12.5 and Leh minus 13.

Jammu's minimum temperature was recorded 4.2 degree Celcius, Katra 4.6, Batote 0.2, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X