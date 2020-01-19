Sex racket in the guise of spa busted, 17 arrested in Bengal
Kolkata:Sixteen women were among 17 arrested as police busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa-cum-beauty parlour in West Bengal's Durgapur town, police said.
Following up on a tip off that a honey trap was active at the city centre area of the town in West Burdwan district, the police sent a decoy customer and raided the spot on Saturday night.
One young man and 16 women were caught red handed, the police said adding that they were keeping a close watch on some other spa and beauty parlours in the area.
19 Jan 2020 9:07 AM GMT
