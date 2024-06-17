Shah mulls 'zero terror plan' in Jammu

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the security situation inJammu and Kashmir, focusing on recent terror attacks and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.

During the meeting, Shah directed stringent action against terrorism supporters in Jammu and called for comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The Union Home Minister also emphasised the need for robust security cover for the pilgrimage and urged officials to ensure the safety of all routes and key locations, sources said.

They said Shah had instructed the top security officials to deliver a "strong response" to emerging terrorism in the Jammu region and to prevent its resurgence at any cost. He also directed the security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the area domination plan and zero terror plan in Jammu.

The Home Minister also called for coordinated efforts to safeguard all pilgrimage sites, including Vaishno Devi and Shivkhori. He directed that additional security forces be deployed along the highways and that human intelligence be leveraged to track active terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir.