Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Sunday. The event, held in Mumbai, saw the presence of senior party leaders, including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who headed the committee to make the manifesto, emphasised party's commitment to Maharashtra’s development, highlighting the achievements of the current Mahayuti government.

"This manifesto is dedicated to the people of Maharashtra. Under our leadership, the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen significant growth. A Mahayuti government is crucial for the state's economic progress. Our double-engine government has been instrumental in enhancing road infrastructure, adding more highways to improve connectivity," Mungantiwar said.

The senior BJP minister also reiterated party’s vision for India’s economic growth. “We are committed to achieving a five trillion-dollar economy and will honour every promise in this manifesto after securing victory,” he stated.

The BJP’s manifesto, described as a “vision document,” outlined several initiatives, including Mission Olympics 36, support for farmers, ‘ladki behna yojana and healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah said that the BJP’s manifesto is a true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. “Maharashtra has always led the way for an independent India and for social reform and the aspirations of this state are reflected in the manifesto,” Shah said.

“The manifesto reflects the genuine needs and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. This state is a leader. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj began his journey here.

This manifesto embodies the spirit of Maharashtra,” Shah said, emphasising the focus on respecting farmers and empowering women to foster a sense of pride. He also underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Maharashtra through various initiatives.