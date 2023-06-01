Shah visits Moreh on Myanmar border

Imphal/Moreh: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a security review meeting with senior officials as he visited the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur.

Shah, whose trip is part of the confidence-building measures in the northeastern state, is speaking to all segments of the society and visiting the violence-hit areas.

The home minister has said the peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government's top priority and instructed officials to strictly deal with any activity that disturbs peace.

Shah, who flew into Imphal on Monday night, also met with a Kuki delegation in Moreh. "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah met with a Kuki delegation in Moreh, Manipur, today," union home ministry Spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the union minister also visited Kangpokpi district, and met various groups there as well, officials said. He also met with the representatives of different communities including the handful of Tamil traders who live in Moreh, the official said in a separate post on the microblogging site. "Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh.

They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur," Shah said in a tweet. Shah was accompanied by home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka on the trip.