Shaheen Bagh Dadi shares TIME's list with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an 82-year-old woman who became the face of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi and actor Ayshmann Khurrana are among those on TIME magazine's list of 100 "Most Influential People of 2020".

The annual list features pioneers, artists, titans, leaders and icons from around the world "who have had the most impact this year".

While Modi is listed in the "Leaders" category, Bilkis, aka "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh", has been featured under "Icons".

The Prime Minister, who turned 70 this year, was last featured on the annual TIME magazine list in 2017.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made to the list. The 36-year-old star of films such as AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho is listed under "Artists", which also includes Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Selena Gomez, etc.

The other categories on the TIME list are "Pioneers" - under which is included Prof Ravindra Gupta, known for his work on HIV/AIDS treatment. - Leaders, Icons and Titans.

Sundar Pichai, the Indian-born chief of Google, makes it to the category of "Titans". Delhi's Shaheen Bagh became the heart of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA as hundreds of people - mostly women - braved Delhi's winter for over 100 days and sat on the road in protest. Bilkis is among those better known as the 'Dadis (Grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh' and had led the protests from the front. The others featured on the magazine's list include US President Donald Trump, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping.