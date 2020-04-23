 Top
Shahi Imam Of Delhi Jama Masjid's Appeal: Offer Prayers At Home During Ramzan

Shahi Imam Of Delhi Jama MasjidShahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari
The Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday, appealed to fellow-Muslims to offer prayers at home during the holy month of Ramzan, which is scheduled to begin on Friday as per the Islamic calendar.

The Shahi Imam, in his message, said that if we follow the instructions of the government, we will be able to eradicate COVID-19 soon. He urged fellow-Muslims to offer prayers at home and maintain social distancing. By following this, we will be able to protect everyone, he added.

The Delhi Waqf Board has also issued an advisory appealing to members of the Muslim community to offer regular namaz (prayers) and special Taraveeh prayers during Ramzan at home, media reports stated. The advisory is further reported to have spelt out that in mosques, the custodians (mutavallis) and Imams can offer prayers.

The Waqf Board advisory is also said to have called upon Muslims to comply with the orders of the government and health officials with regard to COVID-19 and announce them through the public address system of mosques. It called for instilling awareness with regard to spread of the virus and appealed to members of the community to offer special prayers for the elimination of the deadly virus.

The holy month of Ramzan comes at a time when Delhi is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic with 2248 cases. The state stands in the third place behind Gujarat (2407) and Maharashtra (5652).

