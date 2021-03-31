Sharad Pawar undergoes successful gall-bladder surgery

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has undergone a successful surgery for extricating a gall-bladder stone early on Wednesday, his family said.

The operation was performed at the Breach Candy Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after a fresh complaint of abdominal pains.

An obviously elated Supriya Sule tweeted a photo of her bespectacled dad, appearing relaxed and cool, sporting a blue-black checked hospital gown, concentratedly catching up on the day's newspapers seated on the hospital bed.

"Good Morning! Thanking all the doctors, nurses and the entire team at Breach Candy Hospital. Pawar Saheb is doing what he loves the most - reading his morning newspapers!" she said in her happy and chirpy message.

Originally, Pawar, 80, was scheduled to be admitted to hospital today (March 31) for an endoscopy and surgery, but was rushed on Tuesday itself and recommended surgery.

A team of medicos led by Amit Maydeo, a gastroenterologist and endoscopy expert, carried out the procedure on him to remove the stone.

Several anxious members of the Pawar clan including daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, grand-nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar, besides other top leaders and close associates, were present at the hospital.

"Pawar Saheb is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the surgery.

Top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP and Congress leaders, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and others had enquired after Pawar's health earlier on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery.