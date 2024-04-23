Sharad Pawar Warns Of Emergence Of "New Putin" In India, Criticizes PM Modi's Governance Approach

HOn Monday, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting concerns over the emergence of what he described as "a new Putin" in India. Pawar accused PM Modi of instilling fear among the populace, drawing parallels with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pawar alleged that instead of highlighting his government's achievements over the past decade, PM Modi consistently focuses on criticizing others. Speaking at a campaign rally in Amravati for a Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, Pawar emphasized the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the country, asserting that his legacy remains unquestionable.

Expressing apprehension about the direction of Indian governance, Pawar warned against the rise of autocracy, citing public statements made by certain BJP leaders advocating constitutional amendments. He urged the public to remain vigilant and resist any attempts to undermine democratic principles.

Reflecting on the leadership of past prime ministers, including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, Pawar contrasted their efforts to shape a progressive India with what he perceived as the current prime minister's penchant for criticism without substantive action.

The remarks come amidst a heated electoral contest in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP has nominated Navneet Rana, the incumbent MP who secured victory in the 2019 polls as an Independent candidate. Rana is pitted against Balwant Wankhede of the Congress party, setting the stage for a closely watched battle.