Sharadiya Durga Puja begins at Maa Biraja temple

Jajpur: The Sharadiya Durga Puja festival of Goddess Biraja, the presiding deity of Jajpur district, began here on Wednesday night. This annual festival, which is considered the primary ritual in the temple, begins on the night of Krishna Paksha Ashtami, known as Mulastami, every year. The festival, known as Shodasha Dinatmika puja, lasts for 16 days.

Servitors worship Maa Biraja at the shrine with special rituals. From Mulastami to Mahastami, the Shodashopachara Puja of Maa Biraja will continue for 16 days. Today is the first day of this puja. Maa Biraja is being worshiped with special rituals during these 16 days.

Some special rituals of Maa Biraja are executed during Sharadiya Durga Puja festival every year which is unique.Devotees are coming from far off places to get a glimpse of the Mother Goddess Maa Biraja during the Sharadiya Durga Puja festival at the district headquarters town.

The best part of Durga Puja of Goddess Biraja is her car festival. A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja is carried out with the presiding deity of the temple being taken on a tour in a beautifully decorated chariot during Navratri.

According to locals, Biraja Kshetra is the only Shakti Peeth in India where the presiding deity is moved in a chariot for nine days.This amazing festival attracts devotees, spectators and pilgrims from across the State and beyond.

Elaborating on the festival, senior priest of the temple, Gyana Ranjan Pati, said, “In India, there is no car festival in any Shakti Peeth as in Biraja Kshetra. It is the only place in our country where the car festival is observed during the Navratri.”

During the festival, the chariot of Goddess Biraja moves around the temple compound continuously for ninedays. The idol is known as ‘Chalanti Pratima’.He said there are 51 Shakti Peeths across India, but the Biraja is the most unique as it observes ‘Rath Yatra’, for nine days of Navratri and Goddess Biraja comes out to give blessing to everyone.