Sharif thanks Modi

New Delhi: In a first interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif positioned Jammu and Kashmir as a "dispute" and called for settlement.

Replying to Modi after he congratulated him on his appointment, Sharif tweeted: "Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and?"

Modi on Monday congratulated Sharif on his election as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a tweet, Modi said, "Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."