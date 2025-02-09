Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to have prevented a planned shooting for extortion in the city, an official said on Saturday.

Harish (21) was apprehended in Rohini’s Sector 24 with a semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges, the official said.

According to police, on February 7 they got informtion that Harish, a close associate of gangster Ankit Shehrsha, would be meeting his accomplices near Ganda Nala road.

“A trap was laid at the location and at 9.50 pm, Harish was spotted arriving from Rithala. He was apprehended,” the officer said.

“During interrogation, the sharpshooter revealed that he was drawn into the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Ankit Shehrsha, who was involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Harish came into contact with Shehrsha via social media and was influenced to join the gang,” he said.

The officer further said that on Shehrsha’s orders, he participated in a firing incident at a grocery shop in Shehrsha village in June, 2023 as part of an extortion attempt. He was arrested by Haryana Police in August of the same year but later released on bail. Harish was instructed to meet other gang members in Rohini on February 7 and to execute another firing incident in Delhi, the officer said.