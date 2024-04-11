Shashi Tharoor Challenges BJP's Southern Agenda, Calls It "Propaganda Mill"

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dismissed the BJP’s assertion of making significant inroads in south India during the Lok Sabha polls, attributing it to the party's "propaganda mill." He emphasized that the narratives propagated by the ruling party in the north, such as communalism and religious division, do not resonate in the south.

Tharoor criticized the BJP's emphasis on development ('vikas') in its southern campaign, noting that the region with the highest real development remains least receptive to the BJP's agenda. In an interview with PTI, he cautioned against the BJP's pursuit of "Hindi, Hindutva, Hindustan," labeling it as a dangerous threat to India's plural consciousness. He asserted that Indian secularism is deeply ingrained in the country's culture and won't easily dissipate.

Regarding the significance of the election for secularism, Tharoor acknowledged ongoing challenges but expressed confidence in the resilience of India's secular fabric. He labeled the election as a crucial phase in the battle for India's soul.

Tharoor rebuked the BJP's politicization of religion, particularly its association with the Ram temple issue. He questioned the BJP's claim of representing Lord Ram and highlighted the electorate's focus on substantive issues like unemployment and communal tensions.

Asserting the BJP's attempts to expand its presence in the South, Tharoor suggested that the region remains a target due to its resistance to BJP's ideology. He refuted the BJP's claims of exemplary performance in southern states, citing unfulfilled promises and lack of significant achievements.

Tharoor emphasized the societal differences between the South and the North, highlighting the South's higher levels of education, social harmony, and openness. He accused the BJP of attempting to create divisions based on regional, linguistic, and communal lines.

Addressing concerns of a North-South divide, Tharoor blamed the BJP for exacerbating such divisions through its policies. He warned against the potential consequences of BJP's dominance, especially with regards to the South's representation in governance post-2026.

Overall, Tharoor's remarks underscored the ideological and regional challenges faced by the BJP in its attempts to gain traction in south India, while also cautioning against potential threats to India's secular fabric.