Shashi Tharoor Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking in New York, calls for global unity to combat terrorism following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26.
- He praises India’s precise strikes on terror bases, reflecting a unified national stance.
On May 24, 2025, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, addressing an audience at the Indian Consulate in New York, called for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Leading an all-party delegation, Tharoor emphasized India’s measured yet firm response to the attack, which targeted victims based on their religion, primarily Hindus, in an attempt to provoke communal unrest.
Speaking after visiting the 9/11 Memorial, Tharoor highlighted the shared global challenge of terrorism, drawing parallels between the Pahalgam attack and the 9/11 tragedy. “This is a global scourge, and we must unite to fight it,” he said, underscoring the delegation’s mission to engage with political leaders, think tanks, and media across multiple countries to convey India’s concerns and resolve.
Tharoor detailed the Pahalgam attack, noting that the perpetrators, linked to the Resistance Front—a known front for the U.S.- and UN-sanctioned Lashkar-e-Taiba—claimed responsibility within an hour. He criticized Pakistan’s denial of involvement and its role, with China’s support, in removing references to the Resistance Front from a UN Security Council statement. Despite being an opposition leader, Tharoor praised India’s response, which involved precise strikes on nine terrorist bases, including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammad’s in Bahawalpur. He described these as “calibrated” actions meant to deliver retribution without escalating into broader conflict.
The delegation, including members like Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), and Tejaswi Surya (BJP), aims to project India’s unified stance against terrorism. Tharoor noted the remarkable solidarity shown in Jammu and Kashmir, where people across religious lines condemned the attack, thwarting attempts to sow division. The group will continue its global outreach to reinforce India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.