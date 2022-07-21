She’s emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, PM Modi on Draupadi Murmu’s Victory

New Delhi: BJP-led NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu is all set to be the 15th President of India, as she defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. On Thursday evening, Draupadi sealed her victory after the second round of counting by getting nearly 72 percent of the total votes of all MPs and MLAs of 10 states counted so far.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from various party leaders after Murmu's victory became evident. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extended congratulatory wishes to Murmu. Kovind will step down from his position on July 24th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda met Murmu as fireworks and cheers and celebrations were observed outside her residence.

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Prime Minister Modi, on Murmu's victory, said, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President."

P.M Modi also stated that given Murmu's political legacy and her tenure as the Jharkhand governor, he is confident that she will strengthen India's development journey. He also stated that the President-elect has emerged as a ray of hope for India's citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has tweeted, "I heartily congratulate #DroupadiMurmu on her victory in Presidential Election 2022. I hope—indeed, every Indian hopes—that as 15th President she functions as Custodian of Constitution without fear or favour. I join fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her."

BJP President J.P. Nadda also took to Twitter and said, "Hearty congratulations to Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country.

Reaching the presidency of a woman from a tribal society is a golden moment for the country, I am sure that the nation will get immense benefits from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work."

It has been reported that locals of Murmu's hometown Rairangpur have prepared 20,000 ladoos for distribution among the people and hoardings have been put up congratulating "Odisha's daughter."

The new president is set to take oath on July 25th. Murmu is the second woman, after Pratibha Patil, to hold the position of President of India. She is the first Tribal female to be elected to the highest office. Polling for the presidential election was on July 18th held between 10am to 5pm. The crucial elections were held at 31 locations including the Parliament house and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies.

Political leaders such as Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Tamil Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated her on becoming the next President of India.