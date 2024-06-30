Shinde-led MahaYuti govt completes two years in office, braces for Maha Assembly elections

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti government in Maharashtra, which completed two years in office on Friday, faces a major challenge to retain power in the Assembly election slated for September-October due to anti-incumbency and a very combative opposition.



Although Shinde and allies rule out a repeat of the Lok Sabha debacle, the opposition is gearing up to corner the grand alliance, cashing in on growing unease among the ruling partners.

Despite the opposition’s taunts and jibes, the government formed in June 2022 following the Shinde-led rebellion, has survived.

The MahaYuti partners received a major setback in the recently held general elections as the voters gave more support to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Undeterred by dismal performance in the general elections, CM Shinde is confident to convert the challenges into an opportunity by effectively projecting the state government’s slew of initiatives for Maharashtra’s transformation and betterment of all sections of society.

"The loss in the Lok Sabha was due to fake narratives set by the opposition but the people of Maharashtra will not believe in the same during the Assembly election as they will give another chance to the MahaYuti based on its performance. Two years are not enough to analyse any government’s performance but based on various decisions it is quite visible that it is the government which has not just fast-tracked the infrastructure development but it has succeeded in convincing the people that it is the government of weaker sections, women, youth, farmers and labourers,’’ said CM Shinde.

‘’Due to the love given by the people of the state, the support of the Shiv Sainiks and the good coordination of the parties in the grand alliance, hundreds of works of public interest are being carried out. Smiles of satisfaction could be seen on the faces of farmers, labourers, women, senior citizens and youth of the state. We are proud of the fact that the people of the state also supported the decision taken by us by expressing their faith, and we are also aware of the responsibility created by it,’’ said CM Shinde.

"Development is to be achieved and trust is to be further strengthened,’’ he noted.

After the release of the 'please all’ budget, the Shinde-led MahaYuti government is geared up to reach out to the people explaining the pro-farmers, women, youth, minorities, Dalits and pro-development proposals ahead of the Assembly elections. In addition, the government proposes to encash its decisions made during the two-year rule.

Although Maharashtra faced tough competition from various states during the era of competitive and cooperative federalism, it has become the first state to cross the $500 billion economy. The government has set an ambitious target to become a $1 trillion economy by 2028 and $3.5 trillion by 2047. The state remains to be the favoured investment destination as it ranked first in FDI inflows in India.

Maharashtra ranks second in installed capacity of electricity (10.4 per cent) and also in the total exports contributing 16 per cent. Further, the state ranks second in the country in organic farm production (27 per cent share) after Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the key policy initiatives included the Manila Samman Yojana for 50 per cent relief in tickets in MSRTC buses, Lek Ladki Yojana for the empowerment of girls, Mission Shakti for women's welfare, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, construction of 10 lakh houses, scrapping of Maharashtra Casino Act, labour code, implementation of the single window system to attract more investments, Shiv Bhojan scheme, Maharashtra Green Hydrogen policy will also be highlighted in the run-up to the Assembly election.

However, the insiders from the MahaYuti believe that the ruling partners will have to skilfully handle the protests from Maratha, OBC, Dhangar and Muslim communities for reservation in a serious bid to avoid caste divide endangering the social harmony and rout in the Assembly election. The MahaYuti was hit hard in the general elections due to the widening divide between Maratha and OBCs.

Moreover, the government will have to counter the opposition’s charge of the flight of industries and investments to Gujarat and other states by putting up a strong defence and a monitoring mechanism giving details about the present status of investment proposals both those in implementation and those in the pipeline.