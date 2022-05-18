Shivraj to launch 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal' scheme in MP's Rewa

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal', a Central and state government-funded scheme in state's Rewa district on Wednesday.

In a programme organised by the district administration, Chouhan will also hold discussion on natural farming with agriculture experts and urge farmers to practice it.

It will be the third visit of Chouhan to the district in the last three months.

Notably, Rewa district has eight assembly seats and the BJP had won all in the last assembly elections in 2018, the only district in the state where all assembly seats along with the Lok Sabha seat was won by the BJP.

For years, Rewa division's policits was dominated by the Congress.

Rewa division - comprising districts such as Sidhi, Singrauli and Satna, also dominates the politics of the entire Vindhya Pradesh.

Rajiv Awasthi, an RSS worker, who is also the vice president of the BJP's Shikshak Prakoshtha (Teachers cell), informed that the party leaders and workers of several adjoining districts will be present on the occasion.

"The Chief Minister will speak about natural farming and will ask party cadres to promote the initiative in the state," Awasthi said.

The Lok Sabha MP (BJP) from Rewa- Janardan Mishra told IANS that the 'Nal Jal' scheme would be inaugurated by the chief minister during his visit on Wednesday.

Mishra informed that the scheme will provide water to each home in the district.

Replying to IANS' queries on status of the project, Mishra said, "A lot of work has already been done as the project was initiated during the first tenure of the BJP government at the Centre. By the next 3-4 month, around 50 per cent villages of the district will be covered under the scheme."