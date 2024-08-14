Shocking Details Emerge In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case

Live
Just In
- New reports reveal horrifying injuries and evidence in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.
- The post-mortem examination shows signs of throttling and sexual penetration.
Following the intense outcry over the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the inquest and post-mortem examination have unveiled shocking details.
The report indicated ten injuries, including bleeding from the vagina, both eyes, and mouth, and noted wounds on the face, left leg, abdomen, right hand, lips, and neck.
The report, compiled around 4:40 p.m. on August 9, also mentioned that multiple strands of blood-soaked hair were found on the mattress. The victim's mother and two witnesses were present during the inquest, which was conducted under the direction of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Sealdah. A broken pair of spectacles and a hair clip were discovered at the scene.
The post-mortem report, which was shared with the victim's family, indicated that the death was caused by pre-mortem homicide. It described the cause of death as “throttling” and “smothering,” and revealed bruises on various parts of the body and evidence of sexual penetration.
The body was discovered in the early hours in a seminar hall at the hospital, sparking nationwide outrage. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. The Kolkata Police have arrested a civic police volunteer in connection with the incident.