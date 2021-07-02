Short span bridging system -10 m by DRDO inducted into the Indian Army

First production lot of 12 numbers of Short Span Bridging System (SSBS)-10 m designed and developed by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has been inducted into Indian Army by the Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane during a ceremony at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on Friday.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy was present on the occasion. The SSBS-10 m plays a crucial role of bridging the gaps up to 9.5 m as a single span providing a 4 m wide, fully decked roadway, ensuring faster movement of the troops. Research & Development Establishment (Engrs) Pune, a premier engineering laboratory of DRDO has designed and developed the system in association with M/s L&T Ltd.

The Project Short Span Bridging System involved the development of two prototypes of 5 m SSBS on Tatra 6x6 chassis and another two prototypes of 10 m SSBS on Tatra 8x8 re-engineered chassis. Both the systems have undergone rigorous DGQA, MET and User trials, and after successful completion of all the trials, the systems were recommended for induction into services. This bridging system is compatible with Sarvatra Bridging System (75 m), where the last span requires covering gaps less than 9.5 m. The deployed bridge is of the load classification of MLC 70. The system will help in quick movement of troops and enhance the mobilization of resources.



DRDO has vast experience in developing critical Combat Engineering Systems like Military Bridging Systems. Number of mechanized mobility solutions for the Indian Army like Single Span 5 m and 10 m, Short Span Bridging System, 46 m Modular Bridge, 20 m BLT-T72, and multi span 75 m Sarvatra Bridging System etc. have been developed. Manually launched 34.5 m Mountain Foot Bridge was also developed by DRDO earlier. These bridges have been widely accepted by the Indian Army.



The 12 bridges inducted today into Indian Army are part of 102 nos of SSBS-10 m from M/s L&T Ltd, which is the production agency.



Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and Industry on the successful development and induction of the system. He stated that this induction will give a boost to the fast growing Indian defence industrial ecosystem and help the industry to contribute towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat".



Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated the teams involved in the successful development and induction of this bridging system into the Indian Army.