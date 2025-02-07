Shravan Kumbh 2025: A special facility for elderly

Mahakumbh Nagar: In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the UP Social Welfare department has established a dedicated old-age home with a capacity of 100 beds on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. This facility allows senior citizens from various old-age homes across the state to stay, take bath in the Sangam and gain spiritual experiences. So far, approximately 300 elderly individuals have benefited from this service. Additionally, the Social Welfare department has launched Shravan Kumbh – a special camp where ear tests are being conducted in collaboration with the National Medicos Organisation and ALIMCO. Free hearing aids and other assistive devices are being provided to those in need, with specialist doctors from across the country addressing the hearing issues of senior citizens.

Free medical checkups, hearing aid distribution, and other essential services are available here. Following the instructions of Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, the spirit of service and social harmony is thriving during this special event. Through the social welfare initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elderly individuals are granted the opportunity to live with dignity. The government is also providing all necessary facilities in old-age homes, along with old age pensions.

Anant Swaroop Srivastava, who lives in the old-age home of the Social Welfare department in Prayagraj, said he was happy to see PM Modi coming to Prayagraj to take a holy dip.

Recollecting from his memories of 2017 when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme of ALIMCO in Kanpur, he said that the PM distributed tricycles and other assistive devices to a large number of elderly and disabled people. “My heart was filled with happiness after seeing Modi ji’s affectionate behaviour, and his commitment towards our concern. His government and Yogi Ji’s government in the state have provided shelter to helpless elderly people like us. Here we are provided with the best arrangements for food, medical care, entertainment and care. All the people in the old-age home live like a family. I appreciate this government for constantly working to take care of us elderly people.

I wish that Ganga Maiya does good to everyone, just like the Social Welfare department is working for the upliftment of all of us elderly people.”