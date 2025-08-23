Shubhanshu Shukla filled every Indian with pride by hoisting national flag on space station: PM Modi

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla filled every Indian with pride by hoisting national flag on the International Space Station (ISS), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He said this while addressing the nation on National Space Day -- celebrated every year to mark the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023.

India also became the fourth country, after the US, China, and Russia, to make a soft landing on the lunar surface.

“We have become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Just three days ago, I met Group Captain Shukla. He filled every Indian with pride by hoisting the Tiranga (tricolour) at the International Space Station,” PM Modi said.

“The feeling when he was showing me the Tiranga cannot be described in words,” he added.

Shukla, on June 26, created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the ISS, as part of Axiom Space’s Mission 4.

“In my discussion with Group Captain Shukla, I have seen the boundless courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India. To take these dreams forward, we are also going to prepare India’s own Astronaut Pool. Today, on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this Astronaut Pool to give wings to India's dreams,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that India has already reached the Moon and Mars, "now we must explore deeper regions of space".

Emphasising that these unexplored areas hold vital secrets for the future of humanity, the Prime Minister said, “Beyond galaxies lies our horizon!”

“India’s journey in space will reach new heights in the coming times,” added PM Modi, while extending his best wishes to the countrymen on National Space Day.

He said that "in a very short span of time, National Space Day has become a source of attraction and excitement for our youth”.

PM Modi noted that India views space technology not only as a tool for scientific exploration but also as a means to enhance ease of living.

“Space-tech is increasingly becoming an integral part of governance in India,” said PM Modi, citing examples such as satellite-based assessment in crop insurance schemes, satellite-enabled information and safety for fishermen, disaster management applications, and the use of geospatial data in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

He emphasised that India’s progress in space is directly contributing to making everyday life easier for its citizens.

The Prime Minister informed that to further promote the use of space-tech across central and state governments, National Meet 2.0 was organised on Friday. He also encouraged space startups to develop new solutions and innovations aimed at public service.