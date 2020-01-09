SI shot dead, high alert at Tamil Nadu - Kerala border

Kanyakumari: In an incident, an on-duty police officer was shot dead near Padanthalumoodu check-post at Kaliyikkavila on Wednesday night.

The deceased identified as Wilson (58), who is working as a special Sub-Inspector in Tamil Nadu police. The Padanthalumoodu check-post is 50 meters away from the border of neighboring Kerala state.

However, the police have identified two persons in connection with the incident, who are having a criminal background. The reason for the murder is yet to be known. The deceased SI Wilson had earlier worked in the Special Task Force.

SI Wilson was on duty at Kaliyikkavila police station and was checking vehicles near the check post. During the inspection, an SUV car was flagged down and one person approached near the officer and opened four rounds of gunfire.

The accused flew away in the car from the check post, before the other policemen react. SI suffered bullet injuries in the head and stomach. Immediately, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared already dead. On the incident, the police have initiated the investigation, formed special teams and based on the CCTV footage, they are trying to identify the accused.