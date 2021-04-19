Sibal: Declare National health emergency

New Delhi: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 former Union Minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday demanded that the Centre declare a national health emergency in the country. He also urged the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij put forward two options -- lockdowns and a strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol -- to tackle the second wave of ravaging pandemic the country.

Imposing curbs even in the face of public anger was acceptable, he said, adding that he was not willing to see bodies piled up.

"We are not in favour of a lockdown. People get angry when restrictions are imposed. I am okay with people's anger but not with laashon ka dher (piles of bodies)."