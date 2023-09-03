Live
- BJP demands for Aija mandal as a Revenue Division
- DU colleges grapple with infrastructure facilities, seek Centre's intervention
- OpenAI releases guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom
- Assam doctor claims threats after conversion to Hinduism, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders probe
- Covid BA.2.86 appears less transmissible than XBB & EG variants: Experts
- Nadda flags off 'Jan Ashirvaad' yatra in MP
- One nation one election will be disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi
- Local train’s coach derails in Delhi
- Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district
- MVA scoffs at Praful Patel’s claim on plea to Thackeray to share CM post
Just In
Siddaramaiah to lead all-party delegation to Delhi
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that they have sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister regarding the Cauvery water crisis and that he will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi soon.
Bagalkot: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that they have sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister regarding the Cauvery water crisis and that he will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi soon.
He said that the Water Resources Minister has already met the lawyers who are arguing in Supreme Court on behalf of Karnataka and convinced them with the facts.
He said that the case will come up for hearing on Wednesday and he has given appropriate direction as to what our argument
should be.
“If the Union Minister gives time, we will prevail upon the Central government to issue a gazette notification related to the Upper Krishna Project,” the Chief Minister said while talking to media persons after offering bagina to Krishna reservoir during a program organised by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam in Alamatti.
He said that although the Mahadayi project has been notified but forest and environment clearances has been not obtained yet.He said that Central government will be urged for clearance for this project and Mekedatu
project.
“Today, Cauvery basin is facing difficult times due to lack of rain and lack of drinking water. According to water policy, drinking water should be given first priority,” the Chief Minister said.