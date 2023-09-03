Siddaramaiah to lead all-party delegation to Delhi

Bagalkot: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that they have sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Water Resources Minister regarding the Cauvery water crisis and that he will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi soon.

He said that the Water Resources Minister has already met the lawyers who are arguing in Supreme Court on behalf of Karnataka and convinced them with the facts.

He said that the case will come up for hearing on Wednesday and he has given appropriate direction as to what our argument

should be.

“If the Union Minister gives time, we will prevail upon the Central government to issue a gazette notification related to the Upper Krishna Project,” the Chief Minister said while talking to media persons after offering bagina to Krishna reservoir during a program organised by Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam in Alamatti.

He said that although the Mahadayi project has been notified but forest and environment clearances has been not obtained yet.He said that Central government will be urged for clearance for this project and Mekedatu

project.

“Today, Cauvery basin is facing difficult times due to lack of rain and lack of drinking water. According to water policy, drinking water should be given first priority,” the Chief Minister said.