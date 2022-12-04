Significance Of Navy Day

For the first time ever, the main Navy Day celebration will take place this year outside of Delhi. The Navy Day celebrations will take place outside of Delhi for the first time. The "Guest of Honor" for the "Operational Demonstration" at Visakhapatnam, which will showcase the naval combat prowess, is President Droupadi Murmu.



Leading the nation in greetings were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Along with the images shared on Twitter, the prime minister also posted an audio message.

Every year on December 4, India celebrates Navy Day with impressive demonstrations of the capabilities of the naval force.

The day honours "Operation Trident," an Indian Navy attack on Karachi Harbor during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This Day is a time to honour heroes as well as to recognise the accomplishments of the Navy.

In the week prior to Navy Day, blood donation drives, photo exhibits, and open tours of warships are held.