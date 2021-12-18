SII’s Covovax gets WHO nod

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday issued an emergency use listing to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine.

The WHO in a press release said, "Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The vaccine, named Covovax, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries."