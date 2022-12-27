Sikhs' sacrifice saved Indian culture, religion: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday remembered Sikh Gurus on the 'Veer Bal Divas' and said it is because of their sacrifice that India's culture is intact.

"Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his 'Sahibzadas' to protect the culture and religion of India. This day is an occasion to express gratitude to four sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Ajit Singh, Fateh Singh, Zorawar Singh, Jujhar Singh," he said.

"When Guru Gobind Singh was asked that his four sons were martyred for India while protecting religion, he said 'chaar mue to kya bhaya, jeevit kaee hajaar,'" the CM said. He also remembered Mata Gujri – mother of Guru Gobind Singh – for persevering till the end in Mughal captivity in Punjab. According to an official statement, the chief minister at his residence gave clothes to the 'sangat' and visitors and released a book. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas.' The day connects people with history and allows them to pay their tributes to the Sikh Gurus, he added.

"I am happy to see that the work on creating an illustrated history of India in books has begun. I had requested this earlier because if we don't, people will lose track of Sahibzades," Adityanath, who wore a saffron turban, told the gathering at his house. Guru Gobind Singh's two sons were killed on the battlefield, while Baba Zorawar and Fateh Singh, the other two, were bricked up alive. "Whenever there has been a crisis in India, Punjab has always stood like a wall to stop the attack coming from the west," the CM said.

He also tipped his hat to the courage of the Sikh soldiers in Tawang for their December 9 skirmish with Chinese soldiers. Each member of the Sikh Regiment took on two Chinese soldiers, Adityanath said. "This is courage." Adityanath also made the claim that the Ahiyaganj Gurdwara is associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. "The Culture department has been asked to identify the Gurudwaras associated with the Guru tradition, and a solid action plan should be made regarding connectivity and beautification around it," he said.