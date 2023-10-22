Sikkim flash flood: CM takes stock of situation in worst-affected Chungthang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday visited the state’s biggest hydroelectric power project Sikkim Urja Limited, a part of which was washed away by the recent flash flood that ravaged the hill state.

Tamang surveyed the affected area and determined the extent of the flash floods' devastation. The Chief Minister spoke with representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Border Roads Organisation personnel in addition to locals.

“Upon my arrival in Chungthang, a region deeply affected by the calamity that struck our beloved state, I conducted visits to the areas impacted by the disaster. I will be personally engaging with the victims of the flash floods and facilitating the distribution of relief compensation to both individuals and families in need,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He said that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting those who have been affected by this tragic event.

On October 4, a sudden glacier lake broke in Sikkim, triggering severe flash floods that caused extensive damage to buildings, bridges, and highways as well as the loss of multiple lives.

The largest hydropower facility in the state, Sikkim Urja, was partially destroyed as a result of the Teesta River's ferocious transformation.

Due to mudslides, washed-out roads, and damaged communication systems, rescue operations were very difficult.