Single-day rise of 3,712 new COVID-19 infections, 5 fatalities 

NEW DELHI: With 3,712 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,641, with five latest fatalities reported from Kerala, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,20,394, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.



The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.70 crore.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.



It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.