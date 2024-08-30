Sisodia welcomes councillor Ramchandra back to party

New Delhi: Reacting to the return of its councilorRamchandra back to the party after he had recently joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday that his coming back is a blow to the saffron party which had tricked him three days ago.

Senior leader and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia said,” I met an old Aam Aadmi Party colleague and former Bawana Vidhan Sabha MLA Ramchandra . Today he has returned to his Aam Aadmi family.”

On his homecoming, Ramchandra said that he realised his wrong decision and met senior leaders of the AAP, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MPs Sanjay Singh and Dr Sandeep Pathak and expressed his desire to return to his family.

On Thursday, senior AAP leaders re-inducted him into the party along with his supporters.