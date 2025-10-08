'Situation in Bengal not good': Guv Ananda Bose condemns attack on BJP MP, legislator

Kolkata: The attack on the BJP Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu and the party’s Chief Whip in West Bengal on Monday shows that there is a distance between the state administration and the people, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Wednesday while speaking to IANS.

"The situation in Bengal is not good. There is a distance between the government and the people,” he said.

According to him, the attack on Murmu and Ghosh was not just an attack on the BJP. “A tribal MP was attacked, which shows that the elected representatives are not safe in West Bengal. This means that democracy is not safe in Bengal,” the Governor said.

He also said that he had briefed President Droupadi Murmu about the situation in West Bengal.

“Whenever there is a violation of law and order and the culprits are not apprehended, it reflects a failure of the police. The police operate under the state government, which, as per the Constitution of India, holds the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. These matters must be addressed by the appropriate authorities through constitutional and legal means, the Governor added.

According to him, there are established legal provisions, court mechanisms, and Supreme Court judgments to guide such actions.

“I believe we are a mature democracy, and appropriate decisions will be taken in a proper manner. Whatever needs to be done to ensure the protection of MLAs and elected representatives will be carried out, and the concerned authorities will be briefed to take necessary and coordinated action," Bose said.

Commenting on the crucial West Bengal assembly elections next year, the Governor said that conducting elections impartially is the duty of the Election Commission of India.

“I believe that ECI is very competent and will certainly ensure free and fair elections in West Bengal next year," he added.

The vehicle of Murmu and Ghosh was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress activists on Monday afternoon at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri district while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district with relief material for the flood-affected people there.

While Murmu was severely injured in that attack, again allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, Ghosh sustained minor injuries. Both were currently under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. Ghosh was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.



