Situation in Har opposite of exit poll prediction: Ilmi

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Tuesday remarked that after counting in Haryana, the situation is completely opposite to the exit poll predictions and the BJP will form the government in the state.

“The situation is opposite to what was predicted in the exit polls. There is a significant gap between the Congress and the BJP in Haryana, which is increasing after every round of counting,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Addressing the figures the BJP secured in Jammu and Kashmir, Shazia Ilmi expressed disappointment and said the party had higher expectations.

“In Jammu, we had higher expectations, and we still expect better results from there. The numbers from Jammu should be better and likely will improve. We were confident that the BJP would secure good numbers from Jammu, and currently, 26 seats are being shown. I believe there will definitely be an increase in these numbers,” she said.