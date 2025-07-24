Live
- South Korea: Death toll rises to 23 after heavy rains, landslides
- Monsoon fury claims 18 more lives in Pakistan
- Instagram Tightens Child Safety Measures After Predator Algorithm Claims
- The Evolution of Poker: From Real-world to Online Poker Tables
- Will Withdraw Petition from Supreme Court and Begin Mahadayi Work Soon: DCM DK Shivakumar
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June
- Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore
- Philippines hit by heavy rains, severe flooding amid series of storms
- ‘We are going to come for you’: Rahul warns EC officials on alleged lapses
Six crore screened for sickle cell disease: Health Ministry
A total of six crore individuals have been screened for sickle cell disease (SCD) against the targeted seven crore under the National Sickle Cell...
A total of six crore individuals have been screened for sickle cell disease (SCD) against the targeted seven crore under the National Sickle Cell Mission, the Union health ministry said .
Among those screened, 2.15 lakh individuals were diagnosed with the disease and 16.7 lakh carriers identified. Additionally, 2.6 crore health cards have been distributed by the respective states to the screened individuals, the ministry said.
States including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have demonstrated significant progress by achieving a high percentage of screening relative to their targets. The highest incidence of diagnosed cases has been reported from the states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Screening for SCD is being conducted using validated point-of-care testing (POCT) kits, which ensure rapid, reliable and confirmatory results.
Furthermore, a dedicated dashboard and a sickle cell disease portal have been established to consolidate the screening data from all participating states, the ministry said.
Future priorities encompass intensifying screening efforts to meet the target and ensuring follow-up and counselling services for individuals diagnosed as diseased or carriers.
The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1, 2023 at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell anaemia in the country by 2047 through the creation of awareness, universal screening of seven crore individuals aged 0-40 years in affected tribal areas by FY 2025-26 and a provision of counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.