Six killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Six people lost their lives in three separate road accidents across Madhya Pradesh.

The first incident occurred late Friday night near Amardar turn in Katni district's Kuthla police station area, where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle.

The impact of the crash was so severe that all three riders died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Pushpendra Pal, aged 35, Kallu Lal Chaudhary, and Shuru alias Aashiq Rajak, all residents of Rohania village under Shahnagar police station in Panna district, according to police officials.

The trio had been returning home when the tragedy struck.

According to police, the truck was being driven carelessly and struck the bike.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene, leaving behind a mangled motorcycle and unimaginable grief. Kuthla police seized the truck and sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and police have launched a search to apprehend the absconding driver.

In another road accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, a car lost control while travelling along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and crashed.

The collision claimed the lives of two passengers and left three others critically injured. All five occupants were en route from Vadodara to Delhi when the accident occurred near Chaykhedi, within the Sitamau police station jurisdiction.

The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to police, two occupants, Ritambara and Shreyas, lost their lives instantly in the accident, while Babli and Kumar Ashish sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Sitamau Community Health Centre for treatment.

The fifth passenger suffered only minor injuries.

In another accident on Friday, a high-speed truck-trailer coming from the wrong direction crashed into a car, causing it to overturn.

The vehicle was carrying Rakesh Agarwal, a businessman from Mandla, along with his family. Rakesh's wife, Ritu Agarwal, died on the spot, while he and his son Rahul suffered serious injuries.

Local villagers rushed to the site and helped transport the injured to Katra Hospital, where they are being treated.

Preparations are underway to refer them to Jabalpur due to their critical condition.

The accident occurred near Tindni village under Kotwali police station jurisdiction, close to a car showroom.

Kotwali Police have seized the truck trailer. A search for the driver is launched, the police said.

The deceased's body has been handed over to the family following post-mortem examination.