Six-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP district

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday evening.

Circle Officer (CO) Rupali Devi said on Thursday that the boy Dev aka. Golu, a class 3 student, was playing in the fields when a pack of dogs attacked him.

Locals nearby rushed to Golu's rescue and brought him to a hospital where he was declared dead, the CO said.

Anjeet Kumar, uncle of the deceased, said, 'After Dev's death, there is panic in the village.”

Village head Sahendra Kumar has demanded that the administration should solve the problem of stray dogs that have attacked people here in the past also.

