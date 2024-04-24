  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi

Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teachers son in south Delhi
x
Highlights

A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The officials said that they had apprehended accused Hom Singh, 32, a resident of Sangam Vihar, in connection with the incident.

"On Tuesday, at around 5.30 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a sexual assault of a six-year-old girl was received at Sangam Vihar police station. The woman caller, also a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual," a senior police official said.

On questioning, the woman's daughter told her that the son of the tuition teacher disrobed and kissed her.

"On the statement of the complainant, a case under Sections 354, 354-B, 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of the Pocso Act has been registered and investigation is underway," the official added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X