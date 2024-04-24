Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi

Live
Just In
A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The officials said that they had apprehended accused Hom Singh, 32, a resident of Sangam Vihar, in connection with the incident.
"On Tuesday, at around 5.30 p.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding a sexual assault of a six-year-old girl was received at Sangam Vihar police station. The woman caller, also a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual," a senior police official said.
On questioning, the woman's daughter told her that the son of the tuition teacher disrobed and kissed her.
"On the statement of the complainant, a case under Sections 354, 354-B, 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of the Pocso Act has been registered and investigation is underway," the official added.