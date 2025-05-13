SJTA suspends senior servitor for 30 days

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday suspended senior servitor Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra for 30 days and barred him from entering the 12th-century Puri temple after he attended the consecration ceremony of Digha Jagannath Temple in West Bengal and was accused of indiscipline. An official statement by SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said Dasmahapatra had been suspended from all temple duties and prohibited from performing rituals at the Puri Jagannath Temple for a month.

Dasmahapatra, who also serves as the secretary of the Daitapati Nijog — a group of servitors who act as the ceremonial bodyguards of the deities during the annual Rath Yatra — has been instructed not to influence or threaten any servitor or individual in an attempt to obstruct temple services or rituals during the suspension period. “If he does so, the suspension period will be extended and stricter disciplinary action will be taken. During this period, the commander and senior supervisor of the temple will regularly report to Padhee on Dasmahapatra’s conduct,” the statement added.

The order also stated that if Dasmahapatra’s “disorderly” behaviour is observed during the suspension period and thereafter, the temple administration will cancel or suspend the allowances/pay/awards he is entitled.

Prior to the disciplinary action, the SJTA had issued two show-cause notices to Dasmahapatra. The first, dated May 4, directed him to explain within seven days why he allegedly violated temple tradition by crafting idols for the Digha Jagannath Temple using sacred wood collected during the Nabakalebara festival in 2015 — an act that hurt the religious sentiments of devotees worldwide.

He was also questioned for allegedly making “disorderly” and “irresponsible” remarks on a Bengali television channel, where he initially claimed to have crafted the idols for Digha temple with the surplus sacred wood of Puri temple. However, he later denied the allegation.

The State government, through an inquiry, found that the idols for Digha temple were crafted by a carpenter in Bhubaneswar, State Law Minister Pritihiviarj Harichandan had told reporters. A second notice was issued on May 9, asking Dasmahapatra to explain why he attended the consecration event at the Digha temple in his capacity as a Puri servitor, and whether he objected to the temple being referred to as a “Dham” by the Digha Jagannath Temple Trust.

Chief Administrator Padhee emphasised the decision aims to uphold order and discipline within the temple premises. “It is the duty of all of us to uphold the tradition, rituals and dignity of the temple keeping self above pride and arrogance and this should be a demonstration of our devotion to Lord Jagannath. In the coming days also, no kind of disorder will be tolerated,” Padhee said.