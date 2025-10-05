Slum areas revamp essential, basic amenities must be made available to all: CM Yogi

Lucknow, October 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a high-level review meeting of the Urban Development department, directed officials to ensure that all urban development works are carried out in a planned and coordinated manner.

He emphasized that lack of coordination among departments often leads to unnecessary delays and instructed them to adopt a joint action plan to implement projects within a fixed timeframe. Emphasizing the need for slum area redevelopment, the Chief Minister said that cleanliness, drinking water supply, drainage, road connectivity, garbage collection, and street lighting must be ensured in these areas.

The Chief Minister pointed out that drainage systems in cities need to be strengthened. Every city, he said, should have an adequate drainage network to prevent waterlogging during heavy rains. He directed officials to conduct regular monitoring of improvements and new drainage setups so that citizens do not face inconvenience during the monsoon.

Highlighting the importance of development of slums, the Chief Minister said that basic amenities like cleanliness, potable water, drainage, road connectivity, waste collection, and street lighting should be provided. He issued clear instructions that responsibility for slum development should not be handed over to contractors but should instead be taken up directly by urban local bodies, with regular monitoring to ensure timely implementation.

The Chief Minister further directed that more community toilets be built in slum areas and public places and that proper cleanliness be maintained in them. He also instructed that newly incorporated villages under urban bodies should be provided with basic amenities at the earliest, ensuring residents do not face difficulties. The Chief Minister warned that accountability would be fixed in cases of negligence.

On the Smart City Mission, the Chief Minister directed officials to design projects that ensure comprehensive urban development while also enhancing municipal revenue. He emphasized that projects such as shopping complexes, multi-level parking facilities, restaurants, and auditoriums should be developed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Giving top priority to cleanliness, he instructed officials to ensure regular waste collection and disposal, and to run awareness campaigns promoting segregation of dry and wet waste.

The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to curb unapproved colonies and settlements being developed without municipal standards or permissions. He said effective measures must be taken at the initial stage to prevent such unauthorized developments and maintain the planned structure of cities.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for regular monitoring of all urban development projects and warned that no laxity in implementation would be tolerated.