Soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
Highlights
Jammu: A soldier was injured on Sunday in a landmine explosion in J&K’s Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC).
Official sources said that a soldier identified as Gurcharan Singh was injured in the landmine explosion along the LoC in Kalsian area of Nowshera sector.
“The soldier belongs to Sikh light infantry.
"He was given first aid at Nowshera and then shifted to the Army’s command hospital in Udhampur town,” sources said.
