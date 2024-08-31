Live
- I am the candidate in Channapatna, no matter who contests: DKS
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
Somanathan takes over as cabinet secretary
New Delhi: TV Somanathan took over as cabinet secretary on Friday following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba, an official statement said. Gauba had been cabinet secretary since 2019 and completed an unprecedented five-year term.
Until recently the Union finance secretary, Somanathan was named as the next cabinet secretary on August 10 with a two-year tenure. A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary.
