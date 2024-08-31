  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Somanathan takes over as cabinet secretary

Somanathan takes over as cabinet secretary
x
Highlights

New Delhi: TV Somanathan took over as cabinet secretary on Friday following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba, an official statement said. Gauba had...

New Delhi: TV Somanathan took over as cabinet secretary on Friday following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba, an official statement said. Gauba had been cabinet secretary since 2019 and completed an unprecedented five-year term.

Until recently the Union finance secretary, Somanathan was named as the next cabinet secretary on August 10 with a two-year tenure. A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X