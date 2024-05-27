Some respite from heatwave likely in J&K after three days

Weather office said on Monday that there would be some respite from the ongoing heatwave in J&K after three days while another spell of high temperatures is likely to affect the UT from June 3 onwards.

Srinagar recorded 32.7, Gulmarg 22.6 and Pahalgam 28.1 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Sunday.

Jammu City witnessed scorching heat as the maximum temperature reached 42.5 on Sunday. Katra base camp town of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine recorded 38.2, Batote 32.4, Banihal 32.6 and Bhaderwah 34.8 as the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) office issued an advisory on Monday which said there would be no respite in heatwave/hot and dry weather conditions over the plains of Jammu Division during the next seven days.

“Slight relief from heatwave/hot & dry weather conditions during May 30, May 31 & June 1 - 2 over most parts of Kashmir Division & few hilly areas of Jammu Division is likely. Another spell of heatwave from 3rd June onwards is expected. People are advised to avoid heat exposure & drink a lot of fluids, including water, especially the vulnerable elderly people, infants and children.”