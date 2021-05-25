Son of late Malayalam actor arrested for suicide of wife

Thiruvananthapuram : Unni Dev,, the son of late actor Rajan P. Dev on Tuesday was taken into custody and the arrest was made for the suicide of his wife Priyanka, early this month.

Unni Dev is also an actor who has acted in a few Malayalam films.



The Nedumangad police team, near here arrived at his home in Ernakulam district and took him into custody and after ensuring that he has become Covid negative, went ahead with the procedures.



His wife was found hanging at her home at Vattapara, near here on May 12.



The Vattapara Police station had then registered a case of unnatural death and they then admitted that a day before her death, she came and gave a complaint of domestic abuse.



Later the brother of Priyanka also filed a petition of the abuse she had suffered at Unni's house.



The local police then began their probe and it got stuck after it was known that Unni was Covid positive and on Tuesday the police have found out that he has turned negative.



Unni's father Dev was a hugely popular film actor. He passed away in 2009 after having acted in over 200 films.



Unni and Priyanka had a love marriage in 2019 and after marriage she was working in a private school as a physical education teacher.



According to her relatives, initially the marriage was going fine. However, after a while issues began cropping up and of late things had turned really bad and she decided to return to her home and the next day she ended her life.



The relatives of the deceased allege that she was suffering and they claim to have visuals of the same, while the family of Unni is yet to speak on the issue.