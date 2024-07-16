Son Umar Ansari to Supreme Court: Poisoned food given to Mukhtar, denied requisite treatment

New Delhi: Late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son on Monday alleged before the Supreme Court that the food given to his father was “poisoned” and he was denied the requisite medical treatment due to which he died in custody.

On March 28, Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti was hearing a plea filed in 2023 by Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, raising the issue of safety and security of his father within the Banda jail premises where he was lodged. “All we can say is, what we feared, has happened,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Umar Ansari, told the bench.

“We can’t bring him back Mr Sibal. You know that very well,” the bench observed, adding that the petitioner had anticipated an encounter like situation. Arguing that some enquiry should be conducted in the matter, Sibal said “human beings in this country can’t be treated like this”.

He said they have filed an application seeking to amend the prayer made in the plea.

The bench, which issued notice on the application, told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who was appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that he can file his response to it. It granted four weeks time to Nataraj to file a response. Sibal told the bench that the petitioner has alleged that food given to his father was poisoned.

The bench noted the petitioner’s submission that Mukhtar Ansari was denied requisite medical treatment in the prison which led to his death in custody. While hearing the plea on January 16, the apex court had directed the state authorities to continue with all the security arrangements to ensure that Mukhtar Ansari was fully protected from any security breach and consequences.