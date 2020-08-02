Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable
Highlights
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, three days after she was admitted, according to a health bulletin.
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, three days after she was admitted, according to a health bulletin.
Her condition was stable at the time of discharge, said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
The 73-year-old Congress patron was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and check-up on Thursday.
She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist.
On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story