Sonia Gandhi's popularity declining in poll-bound states

New Delhi: The popularity of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is on the decile in the five states going to the polls next year -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- as per the latest ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1.

In the very much satisfied category with Sonia Gandhi, 11.9 per cent are in Goa, 17.6 per cent in Manipur, 14.2 per cent in Punjab, 25.2 per cent in UP, 19.1 per cent in Uttrakhand, while the all-India average is 18.7 per cent.

In the satisfied to some extent category, the respondents in Goa gave 40.6 per cent to Sonia Gandhi, followed by Manipur at 25.9 per cent, Uttrakhand at 20.1, UP at 15.8 per cent, and Punjab at 15.4 per cent. The overall average is 19.8 per cent.

A total of 41.6 per cent of respondents are not satisfied with Sonia Gandhi in Goa, 37.6 per cent in Manipur, 39.7 per cent in Punjab, 51.2 per cent in UP, and 44.6 per cent in Uttrakhand.

The sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.