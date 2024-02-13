Sonia Gandhi's RS candidature from Rajasthan likely

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may run for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, according to sources. Presently, she serves as a Lok Sabha MP representing Rae Bareli. Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh could be nominated as the Congress candidate from Bihar. Other leaders likely to be fielded by the Congress for Rajya Sabha polls include Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ajay Maken, sources said.