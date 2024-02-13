Live
- Karnataka Guarantee model for whole country: Gehlot
- Vizag Railway DPO visits Bobbili Outpost in Vizianagaram
- Kisan Protests: Delhi farmers protest march in Delhi
- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
Sonia Gandhi's RS candidature from Rajasthan likely
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi may run for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, according to sources. Presently, she serves as a Lok Sabha MP representing Rae Bareli. Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh could be nominated as the Congress candidate from Bihar. Other leaders likely to be fielded by the Congress for Rajya Sabha polls include Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ajay Maken, sources said.
