Sonia, Rahul flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

Bhopal: An aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

The aircraft was forced to make the emergency landing due to inclement weather with heavy rains lashing Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening.

The Congress leaders were returning to Delhi from Bengaluru after attending the two-day brainstorming session of the opposition parties. The chartered plane en route Delhi had to make a priority landing, officials said.